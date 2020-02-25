April 5 application deadline

Eden Prairie Lions Club Scholarships will be awarding $12,000 in scholarships to qualified Class of 2020 high school seniors in the amounts of $1,000 and $2,000.

The student applicants must be residents of Eden Prairie. Scholarships are to be used to help pay tuition at four- and two-year universities, colleges, vocational or technical schools.

Qualifying applicants must also be in good standing in their class. Application forms are available in the career center at the Eden Prairie High School or from the school class counselor.

Presentations to the winners will be made at the Community Awards night, Thursday, May 14, at Eden Prairie High School.

Awards for winners attending other schools will be made at their schools.

The application deadline is Sunday, April 5, and must be mailed to Lion Scholarships, 8693 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

