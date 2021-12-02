The Eden Prairie Lions Club Wild Game Dinner will be held 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at True Friends (Camp Edenwood), 6350 Indian Chief Road, Eden Prairie.
Wild game Chef Ron Rodenwald will provide a menu of venison, duck, pheasant and other assorted items, while Eden Prairie football coach Mike Grant will be the emcee.
The evening will conclude with a raffle and auction to assist the organization in its many community projects - items are donated by sponsors from across the community.
For information and tickets, call Mike Gruidl at 612-644-2323 or Steve Wilson at 612-805-0762.
