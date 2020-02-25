The Eden Prairie Lions Club plans to provide $12,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who live in Eden Prairie.
The scholarships, in awards of $1,000 and $2,000 each, are to be used to help pay tuition at two-year and four-year colleges or universities or at vocational or technical schools.
Qualifying applicant must be residents of Eden Prairie and in good standing in their class. Applications are available in the career center at schools or from the school’s class counselor. The following six schools are involved: Benilde-St Margaret’s school, The International School Of Business, Southwest Christian High School, Holy Family Catholic High School, Hennepin Technical College and Eden Prairie High School.
Presentations to the winners will be made at the Community Awards night Thursday, May 14, at Eden Prairie High School. Awards for winners attending other schools will be made at the appropriate schools.
The applications deadline is Sunday, April 5. Completed applications should be mailed to Lions Scholarships, 8693 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
For more information, contact Bob Norberg at 952-412-5496.
