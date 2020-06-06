To the editor:
Hundreds of thousands of small businesses in the U.S. are going broke and many will not survive this pandemic.
Many small businesses have closed and many other businesses are on a path to go broke. The few that are still open are limited to how many customers can be in their building at one time. They don’t like that situation, but they understand the need.
The real problem now is that the big corporations, examples like Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Menards, Costco, Sam’s Club, etc., are still open and exhibit hardly any restraints when it comes to customer social distancing requirements.
Some have indicated distancing at the checkout counters, but otherwise, there are no restrictions. These businesses and many more sell many products that should not be considered essential during this pandemic. What seems to be happening is that people are “hanging out” at these businesses using them as a place for socializing since they want to get out of their homes because they are understandably bored.
I feel there needs to be more limits on what items are truly “essential” and eliminate sales of other products to encourage people to get in and get out of businesses quickly and to not linger.
Another important issue is that businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies that are essential need to have more and safer procedures to sell their products.
Better social distancing and limited people in the buildings, along with more online and phone ordering using pickup or delivery services are procedures that need to be put in place consistently.
We want all businesses to survive, whether big corporations or “the heartbeat of America” small businesses.
If we really want to stop the pandemic, we must implement these common-sense ideas immediately.
Bert Notermann
Eden Prairie small business owner
Shakopee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.