To the editor:
It seems so long ago and yet just yesterday. Friday, March 13, kicked off an economic crisis that’s impacted nearly everyone in Minnesota and across the country.
States started imposing business restrictions and stay-at-home orders to slow the Covid-19 outbreak. The coronavirus has been brutal and deadly across all 50 states. That’s why I am thankful that Rep. Dean Phillips understands the situation facing small businesses in struggling to stay afloat and re-open in the face of adversity.
Thanks to Rep. Phillips’ leadership and authorship, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act passed Congress last week.
The PPP loan program has been a lifeline for small business owners. I am one of the over 75% of National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB members, who applied for a PPP loan. And there’s more good news: 93% of those who applied have received the loan. I’ve used the money to keep paying my employees and supporting their families.
However, the PPP has stringent requirements.
Many Minnesota small business owners are boxed in by the PPP: payroll, rent, mortgage and utilities. Most of that money, 75%, was to be spent on payroll in just eight weeks for the loan to be forgiven. For many businesses, that requirement and that time frame just didn’t work. According to a recent survey, 23% of small business owners would have run up against their deadline on June 8. Another 36% would face the deadline the second half of June.
That’s why I am so grateful for Rep. Phillips understanding the pains and hardships of being a small business owner. Thanks to his leadership, Minnesota small businesses can focus on what they need to be doing right now: Re-opening their businesses, keeping their employees and customers safe, and getting Minnesota’s economy back up and running.
The bill Rep. Phillips authored and helped pass through Congress extends the expense forgiveness period from eight to 24 weeks. It also reduces the 75% payroll requirement and extends the June 30 rehiring deadline.
Neal Wunderlich
Eden Prairie
