To the editor:
The president and other national leaders are being roundly criticized for not having the foresight to prepare for the COVID-19 crisis.
The debate about whether this disaster is anyone’s fault should be saved for another day because we all must unite now to fight this threat to our way of life.
But at times like this, it is easy to overlook other important examples of preparation, such as our city council’s recent, unanimous approval of the Eden Prairie Climate Action Plan.
This plan, details of which can be found at trimurl.co/0EoNIF, demonstrates the forward thinking of Mayor Ron Case and the council to provide for a clean energy future for our city. The plan sets a goal of zero-carbon emissions for Eden Prairie by 2050 and lays out a comprehensive strategy for getting us there.
While some of us won’t live to see this goal achieved, the plan means we can all help strive for it now. And hopefully, our children and grandchildren will remember and be grateful for such people as our community leaders for having the vision to provide a cleaner and sustainable environment, in order to avert the crisis of climate change they will otherwise face.
David Thomsen
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.