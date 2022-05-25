Eden Prairie Police Department personnel participate in the tradition of standing guard at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial on the State Capitol grounds May 15, which marked Law Enforcement Memorial Day. To pay their respects, law enforcement personnel from across the country gathered at their respective memorials to pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.
In honor of the 275 Minnesota peace officers who lost their lives while on duty since 1874, Eden Prairie officers, along with one reserve officer and one community service officer, participated in the tradition of standing guard on May 15 at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial on the State Capitol grounds.
That date marked Law Enforcement Memorial Day, the day when law enforcement officers across the country gather at their respective memorials to pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.
In honor of those who died as heroes in the line of duty, flags at all city of Eden Prairie facilities were lowered to half-staff and Eden Prairie Police officers wore mourning bands over their badges from sunrise until sunset.
Each officer stood for 20 minutes, then rang the memorial bell and stated the name of a Minnesota officer killed in the line of duty. This ritual continued every 20 minutes with officers from departments across the state during the 24-hour vigil.
