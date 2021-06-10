EP smart 911

The city of Eden Prairie is launching Smart911, a new high-speed telephone, email and text messaging system capable of delivering customized messages in the event of an emergency.

This system replaces CodeRED, the city’s former notification system.

The service is provided by the city of Eden Prairie at no cost to the public.

However, message and data rates may apply depending on your provider and phone services.

To receive Smart911 notifications, register online with your home address, primary phone and email address by visiting bit.ly/3vKbNq0.

For more information, call Fire Station 1 at 952-949-8361.

Recommended for you

Load comments