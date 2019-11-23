Important information every resident should know
When it snows, Eden Prairie maintenance crews clear 233 miles of city streets, in addition to arterial sidewalks and trails – county and state crews plow the highways.
Residents can help the snow removal efforts by shoveling around hydrants and mailboxes and by clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes — remember, it is illegal to place snow on a public roadway.
Snow events and snow emergencies
When the forecast indicates a snow accumulation of two inches or more, the city will declare a snow event. As soon as snow accumulation reaches two inches, a snow emergency is in effect – if Eden Prairie does not receive two inches of snow, the snow event is canceled. During a snow emergency, do not park on city streets until noon the next day. Streets maintenance crews work to maintain safe and passable roadways throughout a snow event, and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup from 3 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.
Snow event declarations are posted on the city website, as well as Facebook and Nextdoor. Residents can subscribe to city news for email and text notifications.
Trails
Eden Prairie’s recreational trails are maintained throughout the winter months for the public to enjoy. However, trails are not treated with sand and salt.
Please use caution, wear appropriate footwear and remember that trail conditions are often inconsistent due to sun exposure, temperatures and usage.
Property damage
Snowplowing and ice control operations can cause property damage, even under the best of circumstances. The major types of damage that can occur are in the city right of way, which extends approximately 10-15 feet beyond the curb, such as mailboxes, landscaping and garbage containers. The intent of the right of way is to provide room for snow storage, utilities and sidewalks. When there is a report of damage caused by snow removal equipment, the city cooperates with the property owner to determine if the damage is the responsibility of the city or the property owner.
Snow events: What you need to know
The city of Eden Prairie is taking a new approach to informing residents of snow removal plans with snow event declarations in advance of winter weather.
• How it works – when the forecast indicates a snow accumulation of two inches or more, the city will declare a snow event.
• When it begins – as soon as snow accumulation reaches two inches, a snow emergency is in effect – if Eden Prairie does not receive two inches of snow, the snow event is canceled.
• What to do – during a snow emergency, do not park on city streets until noon the next day.
• What happens – streets maintenance crews work to maintain safe and passable roadways throughout a snow event and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup from 3 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.
Residents can find snow event declarations posted on the city website and social media platforms. Residents can also subscribe to receive email and text notifications.
Important snow removal reminders
• Place trash containers behind the curb line, not in the street.
• Remove basketball hoops and any other objects from the street.
• Help by shoveling around fire hydrants and mailboxes, and clearing nearby sidewalks.
• It is illegal to place snow from your property onto the public roadway.
Info: edenprairie.org/Snow
– Contributed by the city of Eden Prairie
