Deadline for nominations in Feb. 28
The goal of the Eden Prairie Human Rights Award is to recognize individuals, nonprofits, businesses or youth who have worked to create an inclusive community spirit through actions, activities or programs.
To be eligible for the individual award category, the nominee shall be someone whose recent activities:
• Have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
• Are voluntary and/or go above-and-beyond a paid employee’s usual job responsibilities.
The Youth Category nominee shall be a school-aged youth who:
• Lives or attends school in Eden Prairie.
• Has shown exemplary work in school, as a volunteer, a community service and/or faith community participant in activities that reflect the principles of human rights and the value of diversity in the community.
The Non-Profit Organization category shall be an organization whose recent activities:
• Have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
The Business Category nominee shall be a business or corporation whose recent activities:
• Through practices and programs have produced and supported an inclusive workplace environment.
• Through programs and support that have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie.
• Through business practices relates to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
There is no monetary award for the Human Rights Award, and members of the Human Rights and Diversity Commission are not eligible for the award while serving on the commission.
See past Human Rights Award Recipients at trimurl.co/9a5MxX (link shortened).
To nominate online, visit trimurl.co/zA2SyM (link shortened).
Info: Contact Megan Yerks, staff liaison for the Human Rights and Diversity Commission, at 952-949-8394.
