Several Eden Prairie High School students participated in a Minnesota Youth Institute virtual educational program earlier this year.
Eden Prairie Schools students Rahul Chimata, Srijani Datta, Maia Leaser and Thai Loyd were among the 100 students from 35 schools to participate in the virtual event, which was hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the World Food Prize Foundation.
The students engaged with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss challenges in hunger, poverty and equity.
In order to participate in the program, students researched and wrote a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They provided recommendations on how to solve the issue and better the lives of a typical family in a country in which they do not reside. Students then engaged in interactive immersions and dialogue at the virtual event.
For their participation, the students are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are eligible for scholarships, internships and other professional opportunities, including Wallace-Carver Fellowships at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A selected cohort will also advance to the Global Youth Institute, a gathering of more than 1,000 students and world leaders working to advance food security and human development.
High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2022 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit mnyi.cfans.umn.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.