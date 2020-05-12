Ceremony would be on University of Minnesota campus
Eden Prairie High School leaders are hoping to host a big graduation ceremony but not until the end of July.
In an April 30 update to students, Principal Robb Virgin announced that the school’s commencement ceremony has been tentatively rescheduled until 7 p.m. Friday, 31, at 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
He cautioned, “Please note that we will be confirming this date based on guidance from state and local agencies, and we will communicate finalized plans with you as soon as possible. We continue to collaborate with our students, staff, and community with the end goal of celebrating our students in ways that are both healthy and meaningful to them. If further contingency plans need to be developed, we will do so.”
After the announcement, the Minnesota Department of Education issued guidance May 8 that says, in part, “The safest way to observe graduation/commencement is for everyone to stay home. Indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not permitted.”
The guidelines later add, “Some schools have indicated they are considering delaying graduation ceremonies until later in the summer to allow for a more traditional event. While we recognize the desire to honor this rite-of-passage in the more traditional way, we cannot offer a timeline for when public health guidance will be changed to accommodate large gatherings.”
In an update for families the same day, Virgin said, “After reviewing MDE’s message today, we will continue with the two-track planning that has been our way of operating. MDE’s guidance today did not close the door on some kind of in-person ceremony later in the summer. We will keep our plans for a ceremony at Mariucci Arena on July 31. Our intent continues to be to provide students with the most meaningful experience possible. The senior class has continued to share their strong desire for a live event that honors our Eden Prairie traditions.”
The second track would involve a graduation event if large gatherings of people still are not possible by the end of July. High school leaders plan to solicit input on that idea in the coming weeks.
“In essence, we will continue to hope for the best and ensure that we have a plan to celebrate our students no matter the circumstances,” Virgin wrote.
The Eden Prairie High School senior party would also take place July 31, if the ceremony goes forward that night. Graduation and the party had been scheduled Friday, June 5.
School leaders are still planning to distribute caps, gowns and cords in late May but with modifications to the normal process, according to Virgin’s April 30 letter.
He and other high school leaders have been moving through a process to select graduation speakers, with sign-ups for auditions ending May 4. Auditions are planned for the last week of May.
In an earlier letter about the auditions, Virgin wrote to seniors and their families, “In our conversations, it’s been apparent that you want to maintain the traditions that make Eden Prairie High School Commencement Ceremonies so special. One of the most important of those traditions is the inclusion of student speakers.”
He added, “Knowing you and your Class, we can’t wait to hear the inspiring remarks you have to share.”
His April 30 letter acknowledged that a later graduation could impact some students.
“We fully recognize the imperfection of all of these plans, and feel deeply sorry about that,” Virgin wrote. “Our two driving outcomes in all of this planning has been safety and providing experiences that are meaningful to our students. As we’ve weighed different variables, these two outcomes have remained central in our planning. Nonetheless, with disruptions like we are experiencing, ideal solutions for all of our stakeholders aren’t always possible.”
He committed to collaborating with students and families to troubleshoot issues after specific plans can be confirmed.
His letter also announced several other activities, including a “senior sign party” May 8 in which friends, families and neighbors of members of the Class of 2020 arranged to drive or walk by the homes of seniors to give them “a honk or shout out.” The letter suggested that people likewise congratulate seniors when they see a senior sign while out and about in the community.
A new event, the Senior Celebration, has been scheduled 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Eden Prairie High School. Student clubs are planning the event, which would include the distribution of senior yearbooks, awards that would typically be presented in May instead, music, a cookout and a “Senior Sunset” closing.
“The overall goal is to bring seniors back together on our EPHS campus in a casual setting to enjoy each other’s company and have some fun,” the letter explains, adding that the school will provide alternative plans to distribute yearbooks if necessary.
Prom has been moved to 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. A virtual Scholarship Awards Night is at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, on the Eden Prairie Schools YouTube channel.
The letter also outlined processes for refunds relating to parking, spring activities and food service accounts. Conferences for teachers and parents that had been planned May 7 were canceled. Instead, teachers planned to contact families with students who had grades of D or lower “to work on solutions and strategies for success moving forward.” Teachers planned to provide a message for all families about the remainder of courses and tips for success.
With Advanced Placement exams changed, the letter also outlined a new online process for the tests.
Virgin discussed his thoughts on the present situation for students.
“What a journey we are on together,” He wrote. “I would never have selected or predicted this path. At the same time, there is nobody I’d rather be taking these steps with.”
He praised the gifts of students, advised them that they will be “better people and leaders for having endured this unique adversity,” and said they will forever be connected by the experience.
He said, “With learning now happening at a distance, we are all the more reminded that EPHS is much more than a series of assignments, courses, and credits, but a place that brings great people together to accomplish great things.”
The letter is available on the high school website at edenpr.org/eden-prairie-high-school.
