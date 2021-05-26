Eden Prairie High School is conducting two graduation ceremonies Thursday, May 27, after the Minnesota Department of Education denied a request for one event.

As a result, graduates with last names beginning with A and midway through the Ls, specifically through “Lare,” will graduate in a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota. Graduates with last names beginning higher in the alphabet will graduate 8 p.m. at the U of M.

Families have been able to select up to four seats through an ticketing system online at the district website, edenpr.org.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed, with a link to be posted at edenpr.org. More details are available on the site.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

