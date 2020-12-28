U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips announced Dec. 22 that Eden Prairie High School senior Connor Holm won the 2020 Congressional App Challenge in Minnesota’s 3rd District for his app, the COVID-19 Information Provider.
The app connects users with detailed local public health data, allowing them to assess the risk of contracting COVID-19 in their community and providing information with the potential to save lives.
“I was inspired to create this COVID-19 Information Provider after seeing the devastating effects of COVID-19,” Holm said in a statement. “The best type of programming is when the results are beneficial to society. People should not have to live without knowing if the risk of COVID-19 in their area is high or low. I knew that my passion for programming and learning could solve this problem by showing the current risk and informing the user on the correct safety procedures when going into public areas. Knowing how to stay safe is vital and my project is a small step for society to take in stopping COVID-19 forever.”
Phillips said, “I am always so impressed by the passion, energy, and talent of our students. Now more than ever, we need thoughtful young people like Connor who care about our country and want to make a difference. It’s going to take all of us, working together, to get through this pandemic as healthy, economically sound, and prepared for the future as possible.”
The U.S. House of Representatives launched The Congressional App Challenge in 2014 to highlight the value of computer science and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. All middle and high school students living or attending school in Minnesota’s 3rd District were invited to participate. Submissions were scored based on originality, user experience and demonstrated programming skills by a panel of local experts.
The experts included Casey Helbling, CEO of the Minnesota nonprofit Software for Good; Theresa Hendrickson, a computer science educator with Minnetonka High School; and Chris Kratoska, director of Code Ninjas Chanhassen.
Holm explains his app online at youtube.com/watch?v=JMSGNJM0_Kk. He created the app after he was the only student in his AP chemistry class who chose to return to in-person learning. He will be invited to participate in the House of Code Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C., and his app will be featured alongside winners from around the country at congressionalappchallenge.us and on a display in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.