Eden Prairie High School will present "Our Town." Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama explores themes such as how life is precious yet fleeting, according to organizers.

The play will be presented in the auditorium of the high school, 17185 Valley View Road in Eden Prairie, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6; Friday, Feb. 7; and Saturday, Feb. 8 as well as 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. The play stars Katie Nowak as the stage manager, Karin Seaver as Emily and Cam Steven as George. The play will be directed by new staff member Kari Beutz.

