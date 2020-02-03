Eden Prairie High School will present "Our Town." Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama explores themes such as how life is precious yet fleeting, according to organizers.
The play will be presented in the auditorium of the high school, 17185 Valley View Road in Eden Prairie, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6; Friday, Feb. 7; and Saturday, Feb. 8 as well as 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. The play stars Katie Nowak as the stage manager, Karin Seaver as Emily and Cam Steven as George. The play will be directed by new staff member Kari Beutz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.