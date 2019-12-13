Homespun Decor & Gifts, located in heart of the Standish neighborhood of south Minneapolis, features locally made gifts and home decor items.
Homespun is owned by the husband and wife team of Ben Cooney and Jill Hayes, who have been a part of the Twin Cities art scene for nearly a decade.
Jill graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 2004, and Ben graduated from Minnetonka High School in 2003.
In the spirit of supporting local art and business, the Homespun Holiday Makers Market is now open in Eden Prairie Center.
This pop-up storefront features 71 local makers and designers in a carefully curated storefront in the mall. All items are designed and produced by Twin Cities-based artists and makers. The store features jewelry and accessories, wall art and home decor, pottery and kitchen accessories, greeting cards, bath and body products, items for babies and children, knitwear and accessories, candles and holiday decor and more.
The market is located in Eden Prairie Center on level one, directly between Von Maur center court and the Santa set. The store is open to the public on Fridays through Sundays, plus Dec. 23 and 24, and other hours on occasion.
Info: Email Jill Hayes at hello@homespunmn.com, visit homespunmn.com, or call 952-200-7483.
