Rapid-response grants could be approved within next few weeks
In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting people around the globe, and more importantly, those right here in Minnesota, the Eden Prairie Community Foundation has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support local nonprofits facing coronavirus-related obstacles to getting food and other basic services to Eden Prairie residents.
“We’re seeking donations and we hope to build this fund and turn those donations into grants,” foundation Executive Director Mark Weber, said.
Following models from other similar foundations across the country that have been successful in getting needed services to those most affected by emergencies, Weber said speed is one of the major components in making this work.
“We’ve been a grant-maker through our 39-year history here in Eden Prairie. We know the non-profits serving in Eden Prairie very well, we know who they are, we know what they do, and many of them have been funded by the foundation over the years,” he said. “This is a little different process.
Normally we take formal applications for grants; we have an annual grant cycle and we spend a lot of time reviewing applications and deliberating,” he added.
But that won’t be the case with these grants.
“It’s very common for community foundations to set up these kinds of funds in emergency situations. It’s part of what we do.”
Weber also described the establishment of a new poverty working group which will coordinate directly with the foundation’s grants committee to utilize donations and turn them into usable grants.
“This is meant to be a quick response,” he said. “We’ll tap the expertise of our grants committee. A few weeks ago we started an informal group that was totally unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s a poverty working group - a group of folks who have boots on the ground when it comes to poverty in Eden Prairie, giving the foundation advice on how we can make a bigger impact in our community. It includes people from the city, Eden Prairie schools, non-profit leaders, foundation board members, and a couple of citizens,” he added.
Provided there is community support for the fund, the foundation expects to move an initial round of grants within the next few weeks.
“Taking their help and that of the grants committee we’ll be meeting and not taking a lot of time in deciding where these grants are needed most and issue the grants. They will be one-time programming grants ... to help ... get through these difficult times. They’re restructuring how they deliver services in light of the coronavirus and social distancing, and volunteers who may be older and at risk - all these things are entering into play. But we’ll issue the grants and hope they make a difference at this difficult time.”
Weber said a $5,000 donation was made on the day the foundation announced the plan.
“That was just this morning ... so we’re off and running,” he said,
Depending on the number of donations that come in and the amount of funds raised for distribution through local non-profits, they will continue with the program up and through a recovery period. “Whenever that might be,” Weber said.
Weber went on to describe how the foundation had been receiving comments about how they might become involved in helping people.
Weber said, “The important thing for people to know is that there is a place to give back. We were getting questions about what the foundation was doing and what people in Eden Prairie could do? So, as much as I would like to say this was foundation-driven, this is really donor-driven and citizen-driven,” he said.
The donations will be funneled to those who need the basics, Weber said.
“While almost all nonprofits will be impacted by COVID-19 to some extent, this fund is designed to help those that are restructuring or facing tall hurdles in order to provide the most basic needs, such as food.”
To those who might be considering donating to the effort, Weber said, “We’re just a vehicle for people to help out.
Our hope is that people will donate and they can be assured that we will get the money to where it needs to be.”
How to donate
For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation to the COVID-19 Response Fund, go to the foundation website at www.epcommunityfoundation.org and look for COVID-19 Fund under “Donate.”
Or, write a check to the Eden Prairie Community Foundation, put “COVID-19 Fund” in the memo line, and mail it to: Eden Prairie Community Foundation, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
For more information about the foundation, call Mark Weber at 952-949-8499 or send an email to mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.
