The Eden Prairie Fire Department recently joined the Minnesota departments becoming “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks.
The training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, gave firefighters tips on how to protect themselves from cancer, which is one of the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service, other than cardiac and emotional trauma issues.
The training class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, the statewide advocacy organization that equips firefighters and the people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service.
The organization recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee to train all Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks by June 30.
The department joins a list of more than 8,000 firefighters who have already received the training statewide.
In addition to conducting trainings at no cost, the organization offers a confidential, toll-free helpline (888-784-6634) for firefighters in crisis.
The nonprofit is also spearheading a legislative initiative to improve access to care for firefighters in need of treatment for cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma issues, the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which is planned to be introduced during the 2021 legislative session.
Info: MNFireInitiative.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.