Eden Prairie High boys hockey coach Lee Smith laid it all on the line with just under five minutes remaining in the state Class AA final against Hill-Murray March 7 at Xcel Energy Center.
With his club trailing 4-1, Smith called his goaltender, senior Axel Rosenlund, to the bench in favor of another attacker. The Eagles had some chances after that, but couldn’t bring the score any closer, as they placed second in state for the second year in a row.
Early in the game, Eden Prairie had two grade-A chances - a puck that slid all the way across the crease inches from the goal line and a rebound in front that Pioneer goalie Remington Keopple stopped.
Matt Fleischhacker of Hill-Murray scored the first goal of the game at 7:22 of the first period, and then Owen Quast made the Pioneers’ lead 2-0 at 3:46 of the second.
It was still anybody’s game going into the third period, but at 15:06 Charlie Strobel’s 27th goal of the season put the Eagles in a deep hole.
Eden Prairie rallied with a goal from Ben Steeves at 5:49, with defensemen Luke Mittelstadt and Kam Langefels assisting, but then another goal by Strobel at 10:59 was too much to overcome.
Keopple made 21 saves for the Pioneers, while EP’s Rosenlund made 25 saves.
The 2019 State Class AA Tournament concluded with Edina’s overtime win over Eden Prairie.
“We lost 13 seniors from last year’s team,” coach Smith said, adding that a big part of the Eagles’ success this year was the trust the players had in each other and the way they came together.
Eden Prairie finished 24-6-1 overall. The champs from Hill-Murray ended the season 22-6-3.
