The Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club is hosting its second annual Eden Prairie ECO EXPO from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the rotunda at Eden Prairie Center.
According to a press release, this family-friendly event was created to inspire residents of Eden Prairie and surrounding communities to “Go Green” by fulfilling their city’s sustainability goals and to “Do Good” by helping to fund the Rotary Club’s community and global grants. Admission is free, but a $10 donation to the Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Foundation is suggested to help fund the Rotary Club’s upcoming grants.
The event boasts over 30 informative eco-vendors, a “Family Fun Zone” of eco-based and hands-on activities, and a raffle for vendor-donated “green” items which are listed on the event website at EPecoexpo.org.
“We are so excited to partner with our sponsors, vendors and speakers to bring this inspiring, informative, and new fun event to our Eden Prairie community,” said Rotary Club Event Chair Tim Conners, who added that the focus of the fundraiser was motivated by Rotary International’s recently added seventh focus “Protecting the Environment.”
Event vendors will share how they are protecting and healing the environment and will offer practical steps everyone can make a huge impact for the community and the world. Students are encouraged to attend to have fun and to talk with experts about eco-based internships and careers. All are welcome.
