The Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club is hosting its second annual Eden Prairie ECO EXPO from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the rotunda at Eden Prairie Center.

According to a press release, this family-friendly event was created to inspire residents of Eden Prairie and surrounding communities to “Go Green” by fulfilling their city’s sustainability goals and to “Do Good” by helping to fund the Rotary Club’s community and global grants. Admission is free, but a $10 donation to the Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Foundation is suggested to help fund the Rotary Club’s upcoming grants.

