Eden Prairie summer day camps and programs are now viewable online by visiting edenprairie.org/Recreation.
In addition to an overview of programs, one will also find frequently asked questions at that site. A week-by-week downloadable document featuring all youth programs is also available.
To consider each of the programs, read the descriptions and create a list at edenprairie.org/Register.
The items will be entered into a cart for payment when registration opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.