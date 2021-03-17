EP logo

Eden Prairie summer day camps and programs are now viewable online by visiting edenprairie.org/Recreation.

In addition to an overview of programs, one will also find frequently asked questions at that site. A week-by-week downloadable document featuring all youth programs is also available.

To consider each of the programs, read the descriptions and create a list at edenprairie.org/Register.

The items will be entered into a cart for payment when registration opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

