The Eden Prairie City Council has approved a cooperative service agreement for the 2020-21 Deer Management Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services at a cost not to exceed $24,500.
Eden Prairie’s annual deer management program is to begin in December and continue through March at multiple sites across the city, typically beginning at dusk and into the evening when deer are most active.
“The goal of this program is not to eliminate deer from Eden Prairie,” said Matt Bourne, city parks and natural resources manager. “Rather, we are working to maintain the deer population in balance with the available natural habitat.”
The program uses an integrated wildlife damage management approach in which a series of methods may be used or recommended to reduce wildlife damage. These methods include the alteration of cultural practices, as well as habitat, and behavioral modification to prevent damage. However, controlling wildlife damage may require that the offending animal(s) are killed or that the populations of the offending species be reduced.
Personnel will remove deer from city-designated control areas using suppressed firearms equipped with night vision or thermal imaging scopes.
Spotlights may also be used while conducting control activities. Safe shooting zones and safe back-drops will be established for all control areas. Wildlife services will prioritize public safety during all control operations and utilize a minimum of two personnel when conducting deer control work.
All control activities will be coordinated with Bourne and the Eden Prairie Police department.
The city has had a deer management program since the 1990s when a resident task force studied deer overpopulation in the city and presented its findings to the city council.
Prior to the implementation, there were nearly 280 deer-versus-vehicle collisions per year, a number is fewer than 30 per year.
The goal is to maintain the white-tailed deer population within the city in accordance with Department of Natural Resources guidelines, which state that one square mile of good habitat can reasonably support 20 to 25 deer.
Typically, deer management occurs bi-annually during the winter months.
Contact info
• DNR Deer Management Information is available at trimurl.co/bRZOUo.
• Parks and Natural Resources Division is available at trimurl.co/sW1EG8.
• Safety concerns should be directed to the police department at trimurl.co/7dZmUJ.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
The population of deer within the city of Eden Prairie is managed by the USDA.
