The Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) continues its impaired driving enforcement campaign as part of a statewide effort spearheaded by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety during the month of December.
EPPD officers have made six DWI arrests in December and 235 so far in 2019.
Here are three of the most recent DWI arrests.
On Dec. 14 officers responded to a call of two suspicious men in the parking lot of a retail area, one of whom was reportedly laying in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found the two men in a car driving through the parking lot. After officers approached the car, the driver said “I probably shouldn’t be driving.” A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .21 (the legal limit is .08) and the driver was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI.
The following day EPPD officers stopped a driver for weaving and going too slowly in a 65 mph zone on Highway 169. The driver claimed her last drink was 11 hours prior. The driver’s BAC was .14 and she was arrested for 4th-degree DWI and careless driving.
On Dec. 16 an officer observed a vehicle stuck in a snowbank along Dell Road with its wheels still spinning and the driver trying to push the car out. The driver admitted he had been drinking and his BAC was .20. He was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI and careless driving.
The Eden Prairie Police Department urges residents to plan ahead if drinking and arrange a safe way home before the festivities begin. Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If you know someone who is about to drive or ride with someone who is impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
