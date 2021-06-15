2021 Community Drop-Off Day Site Map

Eden Prairie’s annual Community Drop-off day will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive.

Unwanted items that can’t be disposed of in the trash or recycling bin will be accepted at Eden Prairie’s annual Community Drop-Off Day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The event will be held at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive, and will be open to Eden Prairie residents only with valid ID for proof of residency (driver’s license, state ID or utility bill); proof of residency will be checked before vehicles are permitted to enter.

Enter the event site from eastbound Anderson Lakes Parkway at Columbine Road and exit site from College View Drive to Flying Cloud Drive.

There will be a maximum of two people per vehicle and waste located in the vehicle passenger areas will not be unloaded or accepted, and must be located in a trunk, back hatch, pickup bed, cargo area or trailer.

Commercial vehicles or moving trucks are not allowed at this event

The site will close promptly at 2 p.m.; a city truck will be in line behind last vehicle to signify event is closed.

