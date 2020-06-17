dropoff

The annual community drop-off day in Eden Prairie is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive, and at the tree debris site, 9811 Flying Cloud Drive. The map above illustrates the technical college site. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Residents who have unwanted items that can’t be disposed of in the trash or recycling bin can bring them to the annual Eden Prairie community drop-off day this weekend.

The event is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive, and at the tree debris site located at 9811 Flying Cloud Drive.

Dispose of trash/refuse, recycle appliances, donate bikes, and more. No hazardous waste will be accepted. The event is open to Eden Prairie residents only with valid ID.

Due to COVID-19, new safety precautions are in place to protect the public and event staff. Improvements have also been implemented to make the event run more efficiently and reduce wait times.

Info: trimurl.co/82Q1dx

