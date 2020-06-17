Residents who have unwanted items that can’t be disposed of in the trash or recycling bin can bring them to the annual Eden Prairie community drop-off day this weekend.
The event is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive, and at the tree debris site located at 9811 Flying Cloud Drive.
Dispose of trash/refuse, recycle appliances, donate bikes, and more. No hazardous waste will be accepted. The event is open to Eden Prairie residents only with valid ID.
Due to COVID-19, new safety precautions are in place to protect the public and event staff. Improvements have also been implemented to make the event run more efficiently and reduce wait times.
Info: trimurl.co/82Q1dx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.