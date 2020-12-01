Work unveiled during Native American Heritage Month
During Native American Heritage Month and in consort with the mission of the Eden Prairie Human Rights and Diversity Commission, the City Council has approved the draft of a land acknowledgment statement.
The statement honors the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the land in Eden Prairie long before it was inhabited by white people.
“The Eden Prairie Land Acknowledgment Statement is a formal statement that recognizes the unique and enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous Peoples and the land where Eden Prairie resides,” the commission wrote in its presentation to the council.
The commission worked with Christal Moose of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to draft the statement.
A land acknowledgment is typically given as an introduction to a meeting or event to welcome attendees and recognize the history of the land where the event is occurring.
“I taught Eden Prairie history for 33 years in our school system with sixth grade,” Mayor Ron Case said. “We often think history goes back to the early settlers when people began to come here and build cabins. But they came to land people were already living on. We’re looking at 168 years of history, but there’s thousands of years prior to that. The indigenous people have occupied the land exactly where we are.”
The statement includes three options available to be read at various meetings.
The statement has been provided as a tool that groups can use in Eden Prairie to recognize and respect the unique and enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous peoples and their traditional territories.
Commission members are working with city staff members to get the statement publicly posted so it can be utilized as an interactive tool within the community.
The meaning of an acknowledgment statement, council members were told that, by itself, it is a small gesture.
“It becomes meaningful when coupled with authentic relationships and informed action. But this beginning can be an opening to greater public consciousness of Native sovereignty and cultural rights, a step toward equitable relationship and reconciliation,” staff wrote in its report to the council.
“I know this is a complex and multi-layered issue ... however, understanding the feelings and struggles of others is a great step toward healing,” Case said.
Info: edenprairie.org/LAS; or facebook.com/NativeArtsCollab
Three options available
The three options of the land acknowledgment specific to Eden Prairie and recommended for reading prior to local meetings are:
Option 1
“Before we start this meeting/event, it is important to acknowledge that we are on ancestral, traditional and contemporary Dakóta homelands. Through treaties, the U.S. government seized Ojibwe and Dakóta land across Minnesota. Specifically, the treaties of Traverse des Sioux and Mendota in 1851 opened land west of aáwakpa (in Dakóta means River of the Falls), commonly known as the Mississippi River, allowing pioneers to settle in what is now Eden Prairie. We acknowledge the painful history of unfair treaties, genocidal policies and forced removal of Indigenous people from their homeland. Through this land acknowledgment, let us begin the healing process by honoring and respecting Dakota people still connected to the land on which we gather, and commit to learn more about the land we are settled on, to support, work with and advocate for Indigenous people.”
Option 2
“Before we start this meeting/event, it is important to acknowledge that we are on ancestral, traditional and contemporary homelands of the Dakóta. In fact, Minnesota is derived from the Dakóta phrase Mní Sota Makoce, which in Dakota means Land of the Sky-Tinted Waters. Through the treaties of 1837 and 1851, the U.S. government seized Ojibwe and Dakóta land across Minnesota. Specifically, the treaties of Traverse des Sioux and Mendota in 1851 opened land west of aáwakpa/Wakpá Thájka (in Dakóta means a Large or Great River), commonly known as the Mississippi River, allowing pioneers to settle in what is now Eden Prairie.
“We acknowledge Eden Prairie is located on traditional, ancestral and contemporary Dakóta homelands. By offering this statement, we begin the healing process and commit to educating ourselves about the land we are on, recognizing, supporting, collaborating with and advocating for Indigenous People.”
Option 3
“Before we start this meeting/event, it is important to acknowledge that we are gathered upon the ancestral, traditional and contemporary homelands of the Dakóta.
“Through treaties the U.S. government seized Ojibwe and Dakóta land in Minnesota. Specifically, signing of the treaties of Traverse des Sioux and Mendota in 1851 opened land located to the west of aáwakpa/Wakpá Thájka (Mississippi River) allowing pioneers to settle in what is now Eden Prairie.
“We acknowledge this land has a complex and layered history, and pay respect to the elders who have stewarded the land throughout the generations and continue to do so. We offer this statement as a step toward healing and make a commitment to learn the history of the land Eden Prairie is built on, to recognize, support, collaborate with and advocate for Indigenous People, and to consider the convergence of legacies that bring us to where we are today.”
