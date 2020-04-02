To further promote physical distancing, play equipment in all Eden Prairie city parks have been closed.
Signs are being installed near play structures by the end of the week. The city’s trails and open spaces remain open.
Visit edenprairie.org/Parks to find a new favorite park or trail so you can go for a nature walk and do a scavenger hunt, or bike, skate and hike your way around the community. With more than 1,000 acres of developed parkland and 200 miles of multi-use trails, Eden Prairie offers a top-notch environment for anyone who loves the outdoors.
The city features 37 parks, five special-use facilities, seven historic sites and 15 conservation areas.
The Parks Directory, trimurl.co/glaik8, includes a full list of Eden Prairie Parks, their locations and amenities.
Check out the interactive Eden Prairie Park Finder to find the parks, trails and amenities closest to you. Printable Park Maps Several park maps are also available in PDF format, including running routes, recreational use areas and nature trails.
Park regulations
• Open 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
• Parks and facilities are tobacco-free
• Pets must be leashed at all times. Owners must pick up and dispose of pet feces. Click here to view off-leash dog exercise area locations and rules.
• Groups of 20 or more require a large group permit, per city ordinance. Call 952-949-8333 or email the city to find out more about applying for a permit.
• Groups of 40 or more are required to rent a park facility.
Regional parks
All regional parks are operated by Three Rivers Park District. Call 763-559-9000 or visit ThreeRiversParks.org.
Gather in your community
Are you looking to rent some space? The city of Eden Prairie offers rental facilities available for every occasion, from intimate meetings to special gatherings. While you’re out, be sure to strictly follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
