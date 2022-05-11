The city of Eden Prairie recently held its annual Spring Employee Recognition event, where new employees are officially welcomed to the team and longtime employees are recognized for years of service and outstanding accomplishments.
Ten Police Department employees were recognized for their years of service and six new Eden Prairie Police Department employees were welcomed to the city.
In addition, Jenna Spaulding received an “EPy” City Manager Quality Award for her work as the Police Department’s administrative assistant. These awards are given to employees who perform at a “high level of productivity and quality” and whose work reflects the city’s core values: collaboration, innovation, integrity, performance and relationships.
As the department’s administrative assistant, Spaulding is the point person for nearly everything including the budget, special events and personnel changes. She also handles the onboarding and offboarding of all Police Department employees, which included 20 new hires and 21 departing employees in 2021.
In addition, Spaulding coordinates the department’s Night to Unite duties, including registering, mapping out and scheduling visits for more than 170 neighborhood parties. She also purchases the giveaway items, fills the party boxes and manages the collection of more than 10,000 pounds of donated food.
