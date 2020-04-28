Council gets online training in conducting hearings real time
The Eden Prairie City Council met virtually April 21 in a session where it walked slowly through its first online public hearing, making sure to allow real-time comments from residents.
“We’re making history here ... we’ve never had a public hearing where people can’t come and talk face-to-face,” Mayor Ron Case said in introducing a public hearing about a vacation of an easement that’s part of a school district project.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep the public engaged and this particular topic tonight, luckily, I guess in terms of a practice session, is not that calamitous or [having] large implications,” Mayor Case said. “I’m not saying it’s not important, but it’s not as critical as some we might have down the road. So this will almost be a practice session.”
City Manager Rick Getschow confirmed Case’s comments and went into further detail about how the city prepared for this online public hearing and meeting.
“When the [council meeting] packet went out, we sent out instructions at that time ... that in advance of the meeting and up until the time of the meeting people could comment on any item on the agenda or for the public hearing,” he said. “For the public hearing itself, we also provide people the opportunity to call in right now and speak to the item if they so desire (he drew attention to the screen that included all the information a member of the public would need to dial directly into the meeting).
We’ll be told by the person hosting the meeting that if we have someone who has called,” he added. “Also, many cities around us have had multiple public hearings and they’ve been conducting almost the same way as we are tonight.”
The mayor also questioned the protocol in dealing with emailed comments that came in before the meeting and whether they would be read directly into the record during the online session.
Getschow confirmed that any correspondence received regarding the public hearing would be read aloud. The mayor also asked about how the technology would work if multiple residents called into the meeting.
Getschow said the calls would be “stacked,” or placed in the queue by when they are received.
Reiterating the opportunity the council had in perfecting the online public hearing efforts, the mayor said, “the vacation of a right-of-way is fairly routine and usually doesn’t stimulate a whole lot of response.”
However, he also reaffirmed that the chance to carry through a public hearing online that night was a good way to prepare and learn about any difficulties that may arise––especially in light of the fact that they may need to work through a future online public hearing with multiple people seeking to provide comment.
The issue in front of the council for which the public hearing was scheduled was a resolution to allow the vacation of the right-of-way and drainage and utility easements at Central Middle School.
The school district is preparing for upgrades and expansion to the Central Middle School, which numerous parcels on their campus and is platting the properties into one large lot that combines these multiple parcels.
The vacation of the easements was an easy vote for the council, but there was one caveat.
Getschow said, “In this case ... we had an objection filed by Xcel Energy ... school and staff will be able to work through Xcel Energy, but we ask that following the public hearing and when we take action tonight that you add to your motion that the vacation of these easements are contingent on Xcel Energy withdrawing their objection. We feel it would be good to have that in the motion and in the record.”
City staff said the objection by Xcel didn’t have anything to do with city error, but rather with the need for Xcel to relocate property that is within the easement area.
Following the time allocated for comment, the council unanimously approved the motion on the resolution with the language about Xcel Energy’s objection being withdrawn.
