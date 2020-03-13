In response to public health concerns around COVID-19, the Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) is postponing the Celebration of Somali Youth Voices event scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at Eden Prairie High School.
The health and welfare of people in the community is the highest priority.
MHC plans to reschedule these events for June or July, 2020.
Please check MHC’s website for information about the new event date.
Organizers apologize for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations.
More info: Contact Minnesota Humanities Center by emailing Eden Bart, Program Officer, eden@mnhum.org; or calling 651-772-4261.
