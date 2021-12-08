After 33 years of service, Dec. 1, was Capt. Bill Wyffels’ last day at the Eden Prairie Police Department.
Wyffels started his career in law enforcement as a police officer for the cities of Starbuck and Glenwood, then served as a deputy for Pope County before being hired as an Eden Prairie officer in 1988. He comes from a family of law enforcement officers – of the seven Wyffels siblings, four had careers in public safety. He is the last of them to retire.
During his tenure at the police department, Wyffels served in a number of assignments, including patrol officer, drug task force member, detective, sergeant and lieutenant.
At his retirement celebration, he received the department’s Career Achievement Award from Chief Matt Sackett.
Here is an excerpt from the award: “Capt. Wyffels’ impact on the department in terms of technology cannot be understated. He has played a role in a large majority of the technology that is used by police department staff today, including records management, CIS, video systems and more. His understanding of technology and its benefits and limitations within law enforcement has allowed the department to increase its efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately making Eden Prairie a safer community. Capt. Wyffels is known in the department for his attention to detail, professionalism, ability to think at a granular level about the daily operations of the department and thoroughly think through complex issues facing the department while always keeping in mind the safety of officers.”
