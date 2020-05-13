June concerts at Staring Lake Amphitheatre canceled
To keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Eden Prairie has made the difficult decision to cancel all Parks and Recreation programs and events through July 5.
If you or a member of your family is registered for one of these programs, you will automatically receive a full refund in the form of your original payment within the next few weeks. Registration for remaining summer programs will re-open in June if circumstances allow.
This decision also means our community’s summer concert series at the Staring Lake Amphitheatre is canceled for June. The hope is that concerts will resume later this summer, but not until conditions are appropriate for large-group gatherings.
Perhaps most difficult of all, city officials have decided the Hometown Celebration, which typically takes place July 3-4 at Round Lake Park, will be a virtual event this year.
Though it won’t be possible to be together physically for this annual celebration, city officials ask residents to still come together as a community and celebrate in a different way—the details on this effort will be released soon.
City facilities, including the Community Center, Outdoor Center, Senior Center and Art Center, remain closed and no bookings of facility rentals will be available prior to July 1.
Continue to enjoy Eden Prairie parks while maintaining appropriate physical distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and continue to monitor edenprairie.org/Coronavirus for frequently updated information and resources.
Info: edenprairie.org
– Courtesy of city of Eden Prairie Communications Department.
