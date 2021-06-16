To support Eden Prairie’s Climate Action Plan goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the city is partnering with a local clean-energy cooperative to build a rooftop solar garden at the Community Center.
Residents of Eden Prairie will soon have an opportunity to register for a solar energy subscription. Subscriptions are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis later this summer, but the wait list registration is available now.
In addition, the city will host a virtual solar garden webinar Monday, June 21, and an in-person solar garden workshop in August.
The Monday, June 21, virtual webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue for an hour.
To participate, visit bit.ly/3xcqrqg.
The live solar garden workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the Heritage Rooms of City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie.
For more info, visit edenprairie.org/SolarGarden
