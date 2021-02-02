EP construction closings

There are several road closures associated with this work, starting Feb. 2 and continuing through Feb. 19.

Bridge beams are being installed between West 70th Street and the east side of Highway 212 in Eden Prairie through mid-February.

There are several road closures associated with this work, starting Feb. 2 and continuing through Feb. 19:

• Flying Cloud Drive near the intersection with Shady Oak Bridge is closed Feb. 2–5, 8–11 and 19;

• Shady Oak Road on-ramp to northbound Highway 212 closed Feb. 12–18;

• Shady Oak Road at the Highway 212 bridge closed Feb. 12, 17–18.

These dates are subject to weather delays. Message boards and other signage will detour traffic as shown in the road closure maps below.

More details about this project are available at SWLRT.org.

For urgent Southwest LRT construction-related issues, call the 24-hour hotline at 612-373-3933. For emergencies, always call 911.

Load comments