Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.