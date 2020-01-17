To celebrate National Blood Donor Month in January, Memorial Blood Centers is partnering with Dunkin’ to help spread awareness about the need for blood donations during the winter, which is a challenging time of year to meet the needs of local hospital patients.
Dunkin’ will provide a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee to all presenting donors during January. Dunkin’ will also be providing donors with free donuts every Thursday in January at donor centers throughout the metro, as well as the below blood drives:
• In Memory of Karen, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road
• Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
• Woodbury Community, 1925 Woodwinds Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23
• M Health Fairview Midway, 1700 University Ave., 9:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29
Blood donors of all types, especially type O negative, are urgently needed to step up to ensure blood is readily available for patients in need this winter. You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older — 16 with written parental consent
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Info: mbc.org
