During COVID-19’s upheaval to everyone’s schedules and emotions, how can a person cope? How can people even talk to God about the way they’re feeling in uncertain times?
A new devotional book, “Our Heart Psalms,” by Eden Prairie resident Joyce K. Ellis, offers hope and practical ways to deal honestly with fluctuating emotions.
“Our Heart Psalms” is a book more than 20 years in the making.
Through dozens of rejections and major revisions, Ellis wondered if this book would ever be published, but she couldn’t let it die. It is part devotional book, filled with insightful personal anecdotes and application, part journal.
Ellis, a freelance writer, editor, and speaker for more than 45 years, has published hundreds of magazine articles and 16 books for all ages. Ellis and her husband, Steve, live in Eden Prairie. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren.
“Our Heart Psalms,” is available on amazon.com.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
“Our Heart Psalms,” by Eden Prairie resident Joyce K. Ellis, offers hope and practical ways to deal honestly with fluctuating emotions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.