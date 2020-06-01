Due to continued unrest in the metro area, and to align with neighboring communities, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case has declared a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, June 1, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Public safety personnel and others authorized by the City of Eden Prairie are exempt from the curfew. Individuals traveling to or from work or seeking emergency care, and news media are also exempt.
Eden Prairie Police are continuously monitoring the situation and working closely with other local and state law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats as events evolve throughout the metro area. There continues to be an increased presence of police patrols throughout the community.
The city asks residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by calling 911.
