Community center open, but classes and programs canceled
Eden Prairie’s Emergency Management Team is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with public safety officials in neighboring cities and schools, along with our EMS, county and state partners.
What the city is doing
• Planning — the city’s Continuity of Operations Plan is in effect, and staff are committed to maintain all essential services during the COVID19 pandemic;
• Cleaning — with a focus on disinfecting high-touch areas daily at all city facilities including the City Center, Community Center and Eden Prairie Liquor stores; and
• Implementing Minnesota Department of Health recommendations as outlined by the CDC — the city is following mitigation guidelines including encouraging social distancing measures with staff and the public, and reducing and canceling activities.
Cancellations and closures
• Eden Prairie Players production of “The Curious Savage” scheduled for March 13 and 14 — canceled;
• Community Center Indoor Triathlon scheduled for Sunday, March 15 — canceled;
• All Parks and Recreation programs, classes and lessons — canceled until further notice (refunds will be issued);
• Art Center — Closed until further notice;
• Outdoor Center — Closed until further notice;
• Senior Center — Closed until further notice; and
• Community Center — Facility open, weekend facility rentals accommodated (all classes and programs canceled).
What the city asks
• Help us stay healthy – wash your hands with hot soapy water for 20 seconds before, during and after visiting city facilities;
• Stay home – if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, please conduct city business online or by phone; and
• Do your part – when using city amenities, especially Community Center locker rooms and fitness equipment, please clean up after yourself.
For the most up-to-date Eden Prairie information: Visit edenprairie.org/Coronavirus.
- Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department
