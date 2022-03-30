The Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club and the City of Eden Prairie are co-hosting the premiere of the EP ECO EXPO on Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.
This family-friendly event was created to inspire Eden Prairie residents to “Go Green” by fulfilling the City of Eden Prairie’s sustainability goals, and to “Do Good” by helping to fund the Rotary Club’s community and global grants. Admission is free, but a $10 donation to the Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Foundation is suggested to help fund the Rotary Club’s upcoming grants.
The event boasts over 30 informative eco-vendors, a slate of inspiring eco-speakers, a Family Fun Zone of eco-based and hands-on activities, and a raffle for vendor-donated “green” items which are listed on the event website at EPecoexpo.com.
“We are so excited to partner with our sponsors, vendors and speakers to bring this inspiring, informative, and new fun event to our Eden Prairie community,” said Rotary Club Event Chair Holly Link, who added that the focus of the fundraiser was motivated by Rotary International’s recently added seventh focus “Protecting the Environment.”
Event vendors and speakers are eager to share how they are protecting and healing the environment. They will offer practical steps each of us can take that together can make a huge impact for the community and the world. Students are encouraged to attend to have fun and to talk with the experts about eco-based internships and careers.
All are welcome.
About Rotary
The EPAM Rotary Club is one of the 46,000 worldwide Rotary clubs that embrace the motto “Service Above Self.” They meet for fellowship, to volunteer in the community, and to fund community and global grants. Community members are invited to attend EPAM Rotary Club meetings on Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. at Bearpath Golf and Country Club, Eden Prairie.
