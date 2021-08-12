The city of Eden Prairie is accepting nominations for its annual Sustainable Eden Prairie Award, which recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the overall vitality and sustainability of the community.
Initiatives implemented by an Eden Prairie resident, business or organization that serves Eden Prairie are eligible. Residential, commercial, industrial and office properties may be nominated in four categories that align with Sustainable Eden Prairie’s focus areas: energy, landscape, waste, water.
Nomination and award process
People may make nominations on behalf of themselves or others and nominators are not required to be Eden Prairie residents.
At least one photo or document must be provided with the nomination form. A property or program may be nominated in multiple categories, and the award recipients will be selected by the Sustainability Commission in September.
Award recipients and their nominators will be notified in October, followed by formal recognition at an October City Council meeting.
There is no monetary award for the Sustainable Eden Prairie Award.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3.
For details, visit edenprairie.org/SustainableAward. To submit a nomination, visit bit.ly/3rDVtWp.
