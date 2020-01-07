The following are among the top news stories for Eden Prairie in 2019.
The League of Women Voters: A century of encouraging voter participation, equal rights
As we begin the major election year of 2020, we must reflect on an organization that celebrated its 100th year in 2019––the League of Women Voters Minnesota.
The nonpartisan organization continues to encourage informed and active participation in government and its strong local chapter membership is a reminder of the strength of democracy and those who strive to keep it alive.
The state league was organized on Oct. 29, 1919, just months after women were granted the right to vote.
Today, more than 2,000 members of local leagues work to carry on the league’s legacy by encouraging active participation in the political process, educating citizens on major public issues and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.
Joann Brown, a league member representing Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale, described the importance of the organization: “We need to remember the names and faces of these many heroes,”
One of the league’s goals is to help voters become informed before they go to the polls and to encourage them to get out and vote.
“It’s really important to provide information that is fact-based,” and encourage people to participate, said Peggy Kvam, president of the Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins chapter.
“Everybody needs a voice––that’s what democracy is about,” she said. “You don’t need to be elected to have a voice.”
For some, joining the league has led them to an even deeper level of participation in government, such was the case with Karen Anderson, who eventually became the first female mayor of Minnetonka.
“I credit the league for being my training ground for learning about local government and building the community base that elected me,” Anderson said, who joined the league in 1968. In any given year, voters around the state of Minnesota, including those in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins, can expect to see their local League of Women Voters chapter in action, whether it’s sponsoring candidate forums or hosting programs to discuss a wide range of public policies.
Eden Prairie, area residents sound off about cannabis legalization
A community discussion about cannabis legalization was coordinated by state representatives and hosted this past November in Eden Prairie––a session that included two Colorado state officials who described that state’s experiences and what Minnesota could expect should the state Legislature eventually approve statewide legalization.
Julie Engle and Dean Luke don’t have much in common, but they were both there to tell their story.
Engle is a 37-year-old mother of three young boys who lives in Minnetonka.
Luke is 80 and is a snowbird who lives in Eden Prairie during the warm months before heading south when the snow flies.
Both found themselves at the Eden Prairie Community Center with a microphone in hand.
Without medical marijuana that helps with their health issues, they both said their lives would be vastly different.
They were joined by more than 100 others who filled the room -- all with a connected interest -- the legalization of marijuana and how that might look for Minnesota.
The meeting was called and organized by Rep. Ryan Winkler (District 46A), and he was joined by several area legislators, including Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Rep. Laurie Pryor, Rep. Brad Tabke, and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski.
The meeting also included Colorado Boulder County District Attorney Stanley Garnett and Colorado Governor’s Chief of Staff Doug Friednash.
“We are hoping that between now and the beginning of the next legislative session in February to cover most corners of the state to hear from a very diverse group of people and to hear from communities that have different views and different priorities when it comes to cannabis laws,” Winkler said.
Eden Prairie woman arrested in scheme that involved past robberies
Charged with a single count of theft by swindle in November, police say that the arrest of Eden Prairie resident Yuridia Hernandez Linares also helps them solve two area robberies that needlessly had area residents on edge this past summer.
As it turns out, the robberies that had been reported were staged and part of a bigger scheme allegedly being conducted by Linares.
Linares was charged in Hennepin County District Court on a single count of theft by swindle after her alleged role in an attempt to get “papers” (also known as U Visas) to undocumented individuals for a price. In the end, the victims paid Linares $5,000.
The case is still pending, and the felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or $20,000 fine.
Police investigators said they turned the case against Linares when they noticed similarities that contained inconsistencies in recent robbery reports, as well as one involving Linares in 2015.
This past Aug. 20 and 30, there were two reports of robberies on Anderson Lake Parkway––robberies that, as it turns out, were staged.
In both incidents, the four victims reported their purses and wallets stolen.
Police learned about Linares, who had reported a similar knife-involved robbery on Oct. 25, 2015.
Linares, at the time, said she and her friend had been cut and their purses had been stolen.
In March 2016, Linares requested a U Visa and was granted the request.
Because of the similarities, investigators secured information from each victim’s phones.
The victims told investigators, “that she knew how they could get ‘papers’ by faking an assault,” the complaint states. Those papers were the U Visas, which are issued to cooperating crime victims who are then allowed to stay in the United States. Linares told the victims that she had connections “with someone inside the Eden Prairie Police Department and that for $2,000, she could get them U Visas.”
Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber said at the time of Linares’s charging that, “With the announcement of these charges, I want the Eden Prairie community to know the armed robberies reported to have taken place along Anderson Lakes Parkway on Oct. 25, 2015; Aug. 20, 2019; and Aug. 30, 2019, did not occur.”
Eden Prairie Community Band members continue their musical journey
The Eden Prairie Community Band has grown from 23 players in 1973 to a group that has traveled around the world and spawned several other musical groups, including jazz and Dixieland ensembles.
The year 2019 was no different for the band––a simple fact that has made being a member a joy.
Just ask Director Tom Muehlbauer, Emily Gorman and Melody Baron. They love making music for the audiences as much as for themselves.
The band includes more than 60 musicians, most of whom hail from Eden Prairie.
The band’s 2019 fall season concluded Dec. 8. In talking about their experiences with the band, Muehlbauer, Gorman and Baron all had differing reasons for joining the band, but all have a commonality in their love of music.
The following, in their own words, is some of what they recently said:
Tom Muehlbauer
“About the time I switched careers, I was asked by a friend to join the band. This was 1989. I have always enjoyed making music, but my focus has changed greatly since I have been conducting the last three years.”
Melody Baron
“Music has always been a big part of my life. I began playing the flute and the piano at age 10. Practicing for two lessons a week was challenging as the new chapter in junior high began. Flute won out for the sensible decision that the long fingernails that I preferred were not conducive to good piano hand position. I studied flute privately from age 12-22, while performing with bands, orchestra, musical pit orchestra, weddings, church services and the Winona Municipal Band (with my dad), as well as studying voice and dance.”
Emily Gorman
I started playing piano in the second grade and picked up both the flute and saxophone in middle school. Then in high school, I decided to concentrate on flute and then started playing the piccolo as well. After I graduated in 2006, I moved to Minnesota and started playing with the EPCB, and I’ve been here ever since! When I moved to Eden Prairie from Madison, I knew that I wanted to keep playing my musical instrument. I looked online at the Eden Prairie Parks website and found the band––it was so easy! The band has a lot of talented members, and playing with them helps me grow as a musician.”
Eden Prairie children have raised nearly $50k for community organizations from their lemonade stand
Pledging they would “never forget,” the residents of the Olympic Hills neighborhood in Eden Prairie have taken extraordinary steps to not only observe a moment of silence on Sept. 11, but they’ve put their money where their thoughts are and raised tens of thousands of dollars that have been used to benefit many community and veterans organizations.
It began in October 2001 when Van Donkersgoed, Jessie and Ann Farrell, and Chris and Gabrielle Doby, with the help of their parents, organized and inaugurated the lemonade stand for fundraising in the shadow of the 911 tragedy.
In 2019, the community-organized fundraiser brought in more than $10,000 to be distributed to community organizations, besting the 2018 tally by $2,000.
Sue Donkersgoed, a parent who helped organize the inaugural event at her home, has continued to help spearhead the effort, with the 19th lemonade stand being held at the same location this past Sept. 11.
“It was actually our son and some of the neighbor kids––they were to bring ‘caring coins’ to school, and as parents, we thought it would be better for them to learn about what happened,” Donkergoed said. “And so we had a little lemonade stand. That year, we raised over $1,000,” she added.
Since then, the effort has continued and increased in donations each year.
This year, the group of children (which has grown to 20 participants––10 who participated in two, one-hour shifts) raised $5,385.
That amount was matched by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation and the more than $10,000 raised in two hours was distributed to The North Star Marine Veterans.
This organization is a nonprofit with a mission to aid active military, veterans, widows, their children as well as youth programs in the greater Twin Cities community and beyond.
The total raised over 19 years is $46,194.
