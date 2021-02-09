EDCO Products Inc., a Hopkins-based manufacturer of residential and commercial exterior building products, today announced that Joseph M. Coughlin will join its board of directors.
Coughlin brings more than 30 years of experience to the board. Coughlin is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ergotron. He is also a board member for the Minnesota and Dakotas chapter of JDRF to help accelerate finding a cure and improving the lives of those living with Type I Diabetes.
“I am excited to have Joseph join the EDCO Board of Directors,” said Nancy M. Dahl, EDCO’s chair of the board. “His financial acumen and extensive leadership experience at manufacturing companies will be a great addition to the breadth of skillset already present on our board.”
Steve Broz, a long-time board member and advisor to EDCO Products, will retire from the board later this year.
Info: edcoproducts.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.