EDCO Products Inc., headquartered in Hopkins and manufacturer of pre-finished exterior building materials, celebrates its 75th year in business in 2021.
EDCO began in 1946 when Art Edwards, Jr., returning home after World War II, launched a manufacturing company with his father, Art Edwards, Sr., and brother, John. Their vision was to produce world-class exterior building products that would look great and last a lifetime. While there were challenges, the support of the family has enabled the company to persevere. EDCO is now in its third and fourth generation of Edwards family ownership.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of manufacturing excellence,” said John G. Lewis, president and CEO. “Very few companies achieve this milestone. It is a testament to the vision of our founders, as well as the dedication of our employees, that we continue to thrive in this ever-changing industry.”
Through the decades, as the industry evolved, so too did EDCO.
“At 75, we cannot rest on our previous successes. We must continue to find ways to become more efficient while still delivering innovative products and providing a level of service that exceeds our customers’ expectations,” said Lewis. “We’re not slowing down; the next 75 years are going to be even more exciting than the first 75.”
