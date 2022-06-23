Early voting for a state primary and two St. Louis Park School District ballot questions begins Friday, June 24.
The official primary day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Voters will weigh in on nominees for each major party for the state general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will be able to vote for candidates from one of the major parties.
The ballot will have four columns representing each major party. A voter may not select candidates from more than one column.
St. Louis Park School District voters will consider whether to renew a technology levy, formally called a capital project levy, at a higher rate, and whether to approve funding for district building upgrades.
The district is seeking voter approval for the renewal of the technology levy at a higher rate for a 10-year period and a bond referendum with $135 million in building projects. The district estimates the annual tax impact on a home of about $332,000 to be an $18 increase for the technology levy and a $209 increase for the bond projects, for a total of $227 for the year.
Beginning June 24, early voting will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park.
Voters who cast ballots on the official election date may have a different polling place than in the past.
During redistricting, the St. Louis Park City Council reduced the number of precincts in the city from 16 to 12. All registered voters will be sent a postcard listing their polling location in the first week of July. The Minnesota Secretary of State online polling place finder tool at www.sos.state.mn.us will not be updated until after that time in July.
