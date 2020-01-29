According to Minnesota law, children who are 5 years old by Sept. 1 of a given year are eligible to begin kindergarten. However, Wayzata Public Schools offers an early kindergarten entrance option for children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Oct. 15 and reside within the school district at the time of application.
According to the school district, children who demonstrate superior intellectual ability, high levels of academic achievement and social/emotional development well-advanced for their age may be considered for early kindergarten entrance.
Applications will be accepted through May 1. District staff members will evaluate eligible students from mid-May through June and will make a decision by June 30.
For more information, to view the early kindergarten entrance criteria or complete an application, visit wayzataschools.org/district/teaching-learning/gifted-talented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.