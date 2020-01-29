According to Minnesota law, children who are 5 years old by Sept. 1 of a given year are eligible to begin kindergarten. However, Wayzata Public Schools offers an early kindergarten entrance option for children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Oct. 15 and reside within the school district at the time of application. 

According to the school district, children who demonstrate superior intellectual ability, high levels of academic achievement and social/emotional development well-advanced for their age may be considered for early kindergarten entrance.

Applications will be accepted through May 1. District staff members will evaluate eligible students from mid-May through June and will make a decision by June 30.

For more information, to view the early kindergarten entrance criteria or complete an application, visit wayzataschools.org/district/teaching-learning/gifted-talented.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments