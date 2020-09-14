All voters in Minnesota can vote early by absentee either in person or by mail for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The first day of in-person absentee voting is Friday, Sept. 18. All voters have at least one location where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot. Depending on where they live, there may be additional locations.
Eden Prairie
In-person early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, Oct. 26, at the Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.
The in-person early voting by direct ballot will be available Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Monday, Nov. 2, at the City Center. The times for in-person early voting by direct ballot are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Minnetonka
In-person voting in Minnetonka will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the Minnetonka Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Voters can park and enter at city hall or the community center
Extended hours will be offered 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Excelsior
In-person absentee voting is available Monday through Thursday, beginning Monday, Sept. 21, at Excelsior City Hall, 339 Third St.
Shorewood
Beginning Friday, Sept. 18, in-person absentee voting will be available Monday through Friday at Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road. Residents can vote at city hall or take the ballot and postage-paid envelope with them.
Tonka Bay
In-person absentee voting will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 21, Monday through Thursday at Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road. Residents can vote at city hall or take the ballot and postage-paid envelope with them.
Deephaven, Woodland and Greenwood
In-person absentee voting will be available Monday through Friday at Deephaven City Hall20225 Cottagewood Road. City hall will also be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Hennepin County
Voters in Hennepin County can also vote at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
To vote absentee in person, voters must follow county or city COVID-19 policies including wearing a face covering and maintaining proper physical distancing at all times.
Due to COVID-19, voters are encouraged to vote absentee by mail. The application to request an absentee ballot is at mnvotes.org. To complete an online application, a voter must be eligible to register and vote in Minnesota, provide an email address and provide an identification number such as Minnesota driver’s license, ID card or last four digits of their Social Security Number.
A paper absentee ballot application is also available from the Secretary of State.
To be eligible to vote in Minnesota you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day; be a citizen of the United States; have resided in Minnesota for 20 days immediately preceding Election Day; have any felony conviction record discharged, expired or completed; not be under court-ordered guardianship where a court has revoked your voting rights; and not have been ruled legally incompetent by a court of law.
Info: sos.state.mn.us or 877-600-8683 (VOTE); hennepin.us/residents#elections, HC.Vote@hennepin.us or 612-348-5151
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.