Eagle Ridge Academy, a charter school based in Minnetonka, hosted its annual door decorating contest virtually this year to raise spirits during distance learning. Teachers were encouraged to work with their classes to decorate a picture of a classroom door using images related to what they have learned in class this year.
This year’s theme was the school’s version of “Where’s Waldo?” titled “Where’s Gus the Gryphon?” The school mascot was hidden within each door decoration.
Students were also invited to decorate a real door at home and send in photos of their creations. The photos of the virtual doors and submissions from home were added to a Google Slides presentation and classes took virtual “tours” to view all the doors and find Gus the Gryphon together. The photos have also been shared on the school’s social media pages so that the community can play at home.
The contest is a much-loved tradition. During a typical year, the competition is fierce as classes work together to decorate their classroom’s door and win prizes.
“It’s been a way for us to bring our classical, liberal arts education to life each year by having students showcase their knowledge and creativity. It has also allowed us to build community by pairing our middle and high school students with our elementary students to tour the building and look at the doors. There is so much excitement around the building all day! While we couldn’t do it in the same way this year, we still enjoyed celebrating our learning and creativity and we look forward to continuing the tradition for years to come,” said Janelle Mellgren, a school principal.
Melissa Madson, one of the key planners of the door decorating contest, was happy with how the virtual event turned out this year. “Thank you to everyone that helped keep this tradition alive and thought outside the box to create wonder, awe, and joy during this school season,” said Madson.
