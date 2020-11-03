Eagle Ridge Academy and its executive director were awarded the 2020 Leadership Award and the 2020 Innovation Award by the MN Association of Charter Schools at its annual meeting and awards celebration in October.
Eagle Ridge Academy is a charter school based in Minnetonka that serves students in grades K-12.
This year, the association recognized two people for their work as school leaders, their work in their professional field and for their contributions to the charter school movement. Jason Ulbrich, Eagle Ridge’s executive director received the award.
“One of the things that I, personally, really am grateful for is that he sees leadership in people, and he builds it in them,” shared April Grabanksi, board member and former board chair. “I wouldn’t have become board chair without him. He saw something in me that I didn’t even see, and he pushed me to be better. I really respect that about him. I am who I am because of him.”
Ulbrich stated: “It’s not about me. I need to empower others to lead each other. I don’t believe in leaving a legacy. I believe in leaving a place better than you found it, so someone else can come and make it better than you made it.”
Eagle Ridge Academy also won the 2020 Innovation Award for creating new professional opportunities for teachers by establishing the MN Annual Classical Education Conference in 2016.
