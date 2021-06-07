The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners has approved the draft master plan for the Eagle Lake and Bryant Lake Regional Trails and authorized a 30-day public comment period for the plan. The public can provide comments about the master plan through Wednesday, June 23.
The Park District’s 2040 System Plan identifies a north-south regional trail search corridor between Elm Creek Park Reserve and the Carver County Regional Trail System that will connect Eagle Lake, French and Bryant Lake regional parks. This master plan focuses on the 17-mile trail section between Eagle Lake and Bryant Lake regional parks.
The Eagle Lake Regional Trail, as proposed in the draft master plan, will travel from Eagle Lake Regional Park to the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail with connections to French Regional Park and the Bassett Creek, Medicine Lake and Luce Line regional trails through Maple Grove, Plymouth and Minnetonka.
The Bryant Lake Regional Trail will travel from the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail to Bryant Lake Regional Park with a connection to the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail through Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
The master plan is available on the Park District website and at Let’s Talk Three Rivers. Comments about the plan may be made on Let’s Talk Three Rivers, submitted by e-mail to EagletoBryantLakeRT@threeriversparks.org or by mail to Three Rivers Park District, Eagle Lake and Bryant Lake Regional Trails Master Plan, 3000 Xenium Ln. N., Plymouth, MN 55441.
Printed copies of the plan are available at the Three Rivers Park District Administrative Center, 3000 Xenium Ln. N., Plymouth; Eagle Lake Regional Park, 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth; French Regional Park, 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth; Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N.; Minnetonka Library, 17524 Excelsior Blvd.; Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.; Rockford Road Library, 6401 42nd Ave. N., Crystal; Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka; Eden Prairie Library, 565 Prairie Center Dr.; Maple Grove City Hall, 12800 Arbor Lakes Pkwy. N.; Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.; Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., and Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
After the comments are gathered, the plan will be revised and updated for resolutions of support by each of the four councils in July and August. The plan will then be submitted to the Met Council for review and later approved by the park district.
