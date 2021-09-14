The city of Eden Prairie will soon begin removing buckthorn and ash trees infested with emerald ash borer on the west side of Round Lake.
The ash trees will be replaced next year with various tree species at a 1:1 ratio.
The project is funded by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, supporting the city’s proposal to keep the nearby trail safe from falling trees and to avoid deforestation.
Emerald ash borer is a non-native, invasive insect that attacks and kills ash trees.
The ash borer is native to eastern Asia, where it does not cause an issue. It was brought to Detroit via infested pallet wood in 2002. In the United States, EAB kills all non-treated ash trees. The first confirmed case of EAB in Minnesota was found in St. Paul in 2009 and it has since spread across multiple Minnesota counties.
EAB was confirmed in northeast Eden Prairie in April 2017.
All of Hennepin County is under EAB quarantine by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, which means the public cannot transport any hardwood from Hennepin County to a non-quarantined county.
It means residents cannot transport firewood outside of the county. On their own, EAB can only fly one mile each year. Most of the spread of EAB has been through the transport of infested wood, such as firewood.
Due to the discovery of EAB in Eden Prairie, the city contracted with Rainbow Treecare to treat public ash trees growing along streets and in parks. A citywide bulk discount is available through 2023 for Eden Prairie property owners to treat trees at least 10 inches in diameter and in good physical condition. The average cost to treat an ash tree with a 15-inch diameter trunk is about $80 and provides two to three years of protection.
Because of the increase of EAB-infested ash trees detected each year, it is critical to begin treatment in 2021 to save ash trees on private property.
Treatment is typically much less expensive than removal and more environmentally friendly.
For more information about treatment, visit rainbowtreecare.com/eden-prairie, or call 952-767-6920.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.